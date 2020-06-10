Amerigroup donates computers across Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization is helping students across Tennessee stay active in their online learning amid COVID-19.

“It’s a very big priority for us to address factors that we know end up causing greater health inequity, and one of those is education,” said Amerigroup Tennessee CEO and President Robert Garnett.

While Amerigroup normally serves vulnerable populations within the Medicaid program, they are now helping students in undeserved communities.

“Not all have the same access to care and to educational resources, and that was really further exacerbated during COVID,” Garnett said.

Now the organization is donating 200 computers to schools and organizations across the state, including in West Tennessee.

“We have about 25 computers split between Jackson-Madison County School System and then the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson,” Garnett said.

“Having the Chromebooks will allow our students to remain connected with our Boys and Girls Club family, to be able to log in and participate in math activities, Zoom mentoring, film activities and even coding,” said Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Sabrina Anderson.

She says this donation shows there is “unity in community.”

“It shows that they care about the community, and they want our young people to advance, and they want our community to be a better place to live,” Anderson said.

Amerigroup Tennessee is also sending computers to schools in Henderson, Chester, McNairy and Hardin Counties.