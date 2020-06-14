Hundreds march in silence

MILAN, Tenn.–

On Sunday the Milan community came together for a march.

Pastor Rick Waycaster of First Assembly of God in Milan said he wanted their response to be in the form of a learning experience.

“That we can come together, there can be a dialogue, between the different races,” said Pastor Waycaster.

Word of Deliverance Ministries Pastor Anthony Ballard showed his support as well.

“I feel like George Floyd was the tipping point, to all of this, this was an awakening that should have taken place many, many years ago, it’s just that now for some reason God deems fit for the movement to start now,” said Pastor Ballard.

Pastor Waycaster said demonstrators were asked to wear black and walk in silence as a sign of unity.

“The only thing that is going to work in this situation is love, the love of God, and the love for each other, and Jesus said the two greatest commandments, to love the Lord with all your heart, body and soul, and strength, the second is to love your neighbor as yourself,” said Pastor Waycaster.

At the end of the march, live entertainment and food was offered at First Assembly of God Church.