Vicky Lynn Raiteri age 51, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her home in Adamsville, TN.

Mrs. Vicky was born in Memphis, TN on August 26, 1968 to the late Brenda Morriss Raiteri and Mr. John Raiteri. She was also preceded in death by one brother, John M. Raiteri.

She is survived by one son: Richard Miles of Adamsville, TN; her father: John Raiteri of Selmer, TN; one brother: Mike Raiteri of Memphis, TN; one sister: Carol Bishop (Charles) of Chester Co, TN; She leaves a legacy of one grandson: Kolby Crotts of Crump, TN.

The Raiteri family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as information becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.