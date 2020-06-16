Mr. Floyd T. Wade

WBBJ Staff

Img 5423Services for Mr. Floyd T. Wade, age 66 of Alamo, Tennessee will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, 12 Noon at the Prayer of Faith Church; 7074 Johnson Grove Road in Alamo, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Old Liberty Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., at Prayer of Faith. He will lie in state at the Church on Friday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com

