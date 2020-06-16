Services for Mr. Floyd T. Wade, age 66 of Alamo, Tennessee will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, 12 Noon at the Prayer of Faith Church; 7074 Johnson Grove Road in Alamo, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Old Liberty Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00-7:00 P.M., at Prayer of Faith. He will lie in state at the Church on Friday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com