Donald Keith Hogue, age 56, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Pamela Cook Hogue, departed this life Friday morning, June 19, 2020 at his residence.

Keith was born August 28, 1963 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Esque “Mac” Hogue and Rose Marie Hunt Hogue. He graduated from Elliston Baptist Academy in Memphis and was married April 22, 1995 to the former Pamela Cook. He was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church and enjoyed playing the piano, singing, playing dominoes, writing poetry and making homecooked meals with his family.

Mr. Hogue is survived by his wife of 25 years, Pamela Hogue of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Hannah Hogue of Somerville, TN and Sarah Cannon (Dustin) of Fort Riley, KS; his son, Jacob Hogue (Kayleigh) of Somerville, TN; his sister, Renae Williams (Chuck) of Eads, TN; his brother, Michael Neal Hogue (Carol) of Santa Fe, TN; his granddaughter, Lynnleigh Cannon; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Hogue.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hogue will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Daniel Jerkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Hogue will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Shelby County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117 or Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, 17675 Highway 196, Eads, TN 38028.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.