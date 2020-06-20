Hollis Skinner to announce candidacy for Congress

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lane College graduate and Vietnam Era veteran Hollis Skinner is to announce his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representative.

Skinner will official announce and begin his campaign during an event on Saturday, according to a news release.

He was the first African-American elected official in Gibson County and served 14 years on the Trenton Board of Alderman, according to the release.

“I’m excited about beginning the campaign and getting to meet the people of the eighth district,” Skinner said. “I believe that the leadership in Washington has lost touch with the people of rural West Tennessee. I am committed to changing that when I am elected.”

The launch will be held at the Gibson County Golf Course.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be free and open to the public.