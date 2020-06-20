Union University holds three graduation ceremonies

Ali Mason

JACKSON, Tenn. — More 2020 graduates are celebrating their moment.

Union University held three graduation ceremonies to comply with social distancing.

Students receiving graduate degrees graduated at 10 a.m., non-traditional undergrads received their degrees at 2 p.m., and traditional undergrads started celebrating at 6 p.m.

Each group celebrated on the great lawn.

“We are thrilled that we will be able to recognize our spring graduates and celebrate them in a public ceremony,” said Union University President Dub Oliver.

