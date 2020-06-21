Generals debut first ever ‘Fathers and Fireworks’ event

JACKSON, Tenn.–A first time event celebrating fathers draws out hundreds.

“We’re here tonight to see the fireworks, watch “Field of Dreams”, and spend some time together with family and friends,” father Zachary Cowden said.

Cowden and his family attended the first ‘Fathers and Fireworks’ at The Ballpark at Jackson, Saturday night to celebrate Father’s Day together.

“It’s pretty interesting to see the different generations all get together, and come together on Father’s Day. We’re celebrating everyone’s dad,” Cowden said.

Many families came out to picnic on the outfield and enjoy a classic baseball movie on the scoreboard.

“Field of Dreams” is actually my dad’s favorite movie. We watched it a lot when I was growing up,” Cowden said.

Media coordinator Andrew Chapman explains how the idea came about.

“It’s an event that you can bring the whole family out to. Of course with a baseball game, it’s family friendly entertainment, so we said, ‘okay, how can we re-purpose our time and bring the community together?'” Chapman said.

“Why not make the outfield like a picnic atmosphere? It’s an easy social distancing, you can space people out. We said, let’s make a big movie night,” Chapman said.

After the movie, families enjoyed a traditional fireworks show.

Each dad who attended also received a free Generals baseball cap.