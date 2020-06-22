Cynthia Gayleen Dillon

Memorial funeral services for Cynthia Gayleen Dillon, 52, will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm at New Life Pentecostal Church of God 221 Pillowville-Gleason Road Gleason, Tennessee 38229. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1:00 pm until service time and following the service, during the reception in the fellowship hall. Mrs. Dillon, a Registered Nurse at Touching Hearts at Home Senior Care in Milan, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 near Macon, Georgia from injuries received from a motorcycle accident while celebrating her and her husband’s wedding anniversary. She was born on January 26, 1968 in Kankakee, Illinois to Mildred Louise Walton Daily and James Lloyd Daily, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband Mark Preston Dillon of McKenzie, her daughter Deanna Holllowell and her husband Jason of Erin, TN, three sons Brandon Watson of Martin, TN, Timothy Dillon and Benjamin Dillon both of McKenzie, her sister Melissa Harris of Clarksville, TN, two brothers James Daily, Jr. and his wife Tammy of McKenzie and Mark Daily, four grandchildren Eli Watson Kenleigh Watson, Camreyn Silcox, Carmen Escobar

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.