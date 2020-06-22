John Z. Pavone was born December 31, 1938 and passed away June 21, 2020. He was a resident of Oakland, Tennessee and formerly of Chicago, Illinois. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

John is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Pavone; three daughters, Brenda Cosentino (Lenny) of Fort Myers Florida, Dawn Klancic (Tony) of Chicago, IL and Wendy Lorenz (Richard) of Holt, MO; three stepchildren, James Harkins of Somerville,TN. Gene Harkins (Dorris) of Mountain Home, AR and Landon Clay of Oakland, TN; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John was also a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee and will be greatly missed.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.