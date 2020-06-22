Noah Ray Taylor
|Noah Ray Taylor, 155 VanDyke Road, Paris, Tennessee 38242
|63
|His residence
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|McEvoy Funeral Home and a Christian graveside service w/Christian flag
|Dale Joyner
|Henry Cemetery
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday; after 9:00 A.M. Wednesday until service
|January 6, 1957 in Paris, Tennessee
|Tim Leonard, Terry Page and the Elders at New Life Baptist Church
|Noah E. Taylor and Gloria Thomas Taylor both preceded
|Shirley Casey Taylor, Paris, TN; married: May 20, 2013
Kathy Bowden Taylor, preceded: June 5, 2012; married: December 22, 1995
|Jerry (Jewel) Taylor, Paris, Tennessee
James Taylor, Brownstown, Michigan
Harold and Michael Taylor, both preceded
|He is also survived by numerous other family members and special friends.
|Noah was a member and elder at New Life Baptist Church in Henry,
Tennessee. He was owner and operator of Action Appliance Company.
He was also a “volunteer dad” and worked with jail ministries.