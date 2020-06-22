Noah Ray Taylor

Taylor, Noah Ray PhotoNoah Ray Taylor, 155 VanDyke  Road, Paris, Tennessee  38242
63
His residence
Sunday, June 21, 2020
10:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 24, 2020
McEvoy Funeral Home and a Christian graveside service w/Christian flag
Dale Joyner
Henry Cemetery
4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday; after 9:00 A.M. Wednesday until service
January 6, 1957 in Paris, Tennessee
Tim Leonard, Terry Page and the Elders at New Life Baptist Church
Noah E. Taylor and Gloria Thomas Taylor both preceded
Shirley Casey Taylor, Paris, TN;  married: May 20,  2013

Kathy Bowden Taylor,  preceded: June 5, 2012; married: December 22, 1995 
Jerry (Jewel) Taylor, Paris, Tennessee

James Taylor, Brownstown, Michigan

Harold and Michael Taylor, both preceded
He is also survived by numerous other family members and special friends.
Noah was a member and elder at New Life Baptist Church in Henry,

Tennessee.  He was owner and operator of Action Appliance Company.

He was also a “volunteer dad” and worked with jail ministries. 

