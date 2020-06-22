Robert T. Downing
|Name & Address:
|Robert T. Downing of Puryear, TN
|Age:
|76
|Place of Death:
|Jackson- Madison County General Hospital
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, June 18, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|A private family service will be held at a later date
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 17, 1943 in Rockford, IL
|Both Parents Names:
|Robert Thomas Downing and Ada Breiner Downing, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Martha Jean Herbsleb Downing of Puryear, TN
Married: August 17, 1962
|Daughters: City/State
|Barbara (husband, Bill Reininger) Fausett of Hebron, WI
|Sons: City/State
|Robert T.(Tricia) Downing, Jr. of Machesney Park, IL
James (Lilyann) Downing of Mesa, AZ
|Grandchildren:City/State
|Eight
|Great-Grandchildren:
|Nine
|Sisters: City/State
|Roberta Schmerbach of Guttenberg, IA
|Brothers: City/State
|Eugene Downing, preceded
William (Margaret) Downing, South Belot, IL
|Other Relatives:
|Several nieces and nephews and cousins
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Downing was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was an avid reader who loved to sail and fish. Robert despised cold weather and was the family quipster. He enjoyed working on his tractor and was interested in bee keeping. Above all, he was a dedicated husband to his wife of nearly fifty-eight years and dearly loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Downing was also proud to be an organ donor at the time of his death. In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Puryear Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 275, Puryear, TN 38251.
