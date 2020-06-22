Robert T. Downing

Personal Information:

Mr. Downing was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was an avid reader who loved to sail and fish. Robert despised cold weather and was the family quipster. He enjoyed working on his tractor and was interested in bee keeping. Above all, he was a dedicated husband to his wife of nearly fifty-eight years and dearly loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Downing was also proud to be an organ donor at the time of his death. In lieu of flowers and gifts the family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Puryear Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 275, Puryear, TN 38251.