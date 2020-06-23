Bobby L. Riddle

Name: City & State Bobby L. Riddle, Cottage Grove, Tennessee
Age: 81
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Sunday, June 21, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and a family service will be planned for a later date.
Place of Funeral:  
Minister/Celebrant:
Place of Burial:
Date/Place of Birth: November 3, 1938 in Westen, Lewis County, West Virginia
 Glen Cecil Riddle and Bessie Opal Gregg Riddle, both preceded
 Dorothy Lowe Riddle; married: Dec. 3, 1977; survives in Cottage Grove, Tennessee
Daughters: City/State Cathy Riddle and Candy Crump
Sons: City/State Bobby Riddle, Jr., Richard Riddle, Mark Riddle, Chad Wyatt, James Riddle and Matthew Riddle
Sisters: City/State Dorothy Hefener and Betty Rorache, both preceded
Brothers: City/State Dorsil Riddle, preceded
Grandchildren: Billy Black, Kayla Black, and Alyssa Wyatt
Great-grandchildren: Four
Personal Information: Mr. Riddle was a Baptist by faith. He was also a Viet Nam U.S. Army Veteran.

 

