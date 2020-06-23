Bobby L. Riddle
|Name: City & State
|Bobby L. Riddle, Cottage Grove, Tennessee
|Age:
|81
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|His body is to be cremated and a family service will be planned for a later date.
|Place of Funeral:
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Place of Burial:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|November 3, 1938 in Westen, Lewis County, West Virginia
|Both Parents Names:
|Glen Cecil Riddle and Bessie Opal Gregg Riddle, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Dorothy Lowe Riddle; married: Dec. 3, 1977; survives in Cottage Grove, Tennessee
|Daughters: City/State
|Cathy Riddle and Candy Crump
|Sons: City/State
|Bobby Riddle, Jr., Richard Riddle, Mark Riddle, Chad Wyatt, James Riddle and Matthew Riddle
|Sisters: City/State
|Dorothy Hefener and Betty Rorache, both preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Dorsil Riddle, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Billy Black, Kayla Black, and Alyssa Wyatt
|Great-grandchildren:
|Four
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Riddle was a Baptist by faith. He was also a Viet Nam U.S. Army Veteran.