Carol Mullins Johnson, age 83, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Mrs. Johnson was the daughter of Schade and Hazel Mullins. Carol (“Mamama” as known to many) was a member of Macon Baptist Church. She worked as a secretary for The Chamber of Commerce, University of Memphis and the Veterans Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Carol had many talents and interests. She loved to cook, sew, bowl, play the guitar and sing. She also had a passion for horses that lasted her entire life.

Carol was preceded in death by her second husband, Joe Johnson. She leaves behind her first husband, John “Pete” Harris and their four children: Murray Harris and his spouse Ann, Mark Harris and his spouse Patti, Leslie Montgomery and her spouse Randy and David Harris and his spouse Sabrina. Carol has sixteen grandchildren: Catherine Higginbotham and her spouse Robbie, George Harris, Andrew Harris, Lydia Watkins and her spouse Shawn, Natalie Watkins and her spouse Chris, Matthew Harris and his spouse, Amanda, Rueben Harris, Danielle Glodjo and her spouse Tyler, Rebekah Montgomery, Schade Harris, Karen Elizabeth Harris, Hannah Harris, Ethan Harris, Tamah Harris, Asher Harris and Tobin Harris. She also leaves behind sixteen great-grandchildren (and one more on the way) and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Johnson will be held at 11:30 A.M. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Macon Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Jones officiating. Interment will be in the New Bethel Cemetery near Rossville. A visitation for Mrs. Johnson will be from 10:30 to 11:30 A.M. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Macon Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Missions Department at Macon Baptist Church, 9895 Highway 193, Williston, TN 38076 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.