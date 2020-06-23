John Marc Fletcher

John Marc Fletcher (born October 6, 1957, died June 19, 2020) was the son of

Anita Rice Fletcher and Hayes Fletcher. He was a member of West Jackson Baptist

Church in Jackson, Tennessee and the founder and owner of Out of the Woods

Sawmill.

Marc will be remembered as a man of many parts, with his love of music, passion

for travel, strong relationship with nature, and affinity for the Spanish language.

His adventurousness set in during college upon visiting Belize for a mission

trip—and from there his travels continued to include Guatemala, Cuba, Costa

Rica, Venezuela, Columbia, Dauphin Island, and Maui, as well as the treasures of

the West Coast and the continental United States.

An at-home aquarist, deep-sea fisherman, keen gardener (once breeding a daylily

variety named for his daughters), golfer, puzzler, and history and politics

enthusiast, Marc had a contagious curiosity for life. His passion for living

abounded, as he supported causes like Youth With a Mission, and did not let a

night fall without ensuring his daughters knew the depths of his love for them.

Together, they shared countless days boating the Tennessee River, attending

concerts, watching fireworks, critiquing films, laughing to tears, and cooking their

famously delicious recipes for family holidays (his special creamed potatoes with

Hellman’s Mayonnaise being one of many). His steadfast spirit was nurtured by

his peace with Eternity, his love for Jesus and his faith.

Marc’s stoutheartedness lives on in his beloved daughters Elizabeth Fletcher

McCravy and husband, Adam, and Suzanne Fletcher of Nashville, TN. Also

surviving are his parents, Anita and Hayes Fletcher of Asheville, North Carolina, his sister Suzanne Fletcher of Encinitas, California and her children,

Theo Ryan, and Leia Ryan; his sister Katherine Fletcher of Johnson City, Tennessee and her son Cody McCroskey and his wife, Amber of Fall Branch,

Tennessee and their children, Aliyah and Mason, Grant Fletcher and his wife,

Carla of Mont Eagle, Tennessee and their daughters Madison Fletcher and

Grayson Fletcher; as well as the mother of his children and former wife, Karen

Haney Fletcher of Jackson, Tennessee.

His absence will be felt for a lifetime by his family and friends from his manifold

areas of interest, hobbies, support groups, and travels.

Memorial contributions can be made to Youth With A Mission – Kentucky, P.O.

Box 22185, Louisville, KY, 40252 (502) 423-0339 in support of Andy and Carmelita

Landers’ continued ministry work.

https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/goywamlouisville

and/or

https://www.cumberlandheights.org/giving/

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4

P.M. to 6 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors. Plans for a Celebration of Life

Service will be planned and determined at a later date.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com