John Marc Fletcher
John Marc Fletcher (born October 6, 1957, died June 19, 2020) was the son of
Anita Rice Fletcher and Hayes Fletcher. He was a member of West Jackson Baptist
Church in Jackson, Tennessee and the founder and owner of Out of the Woods
Sawmill.
Marc will be remembered as a man of many parts, with his love of music, passion
for travel, strong relationship with nature, and affinity for the Spanish language.
His adventurousness set in during college upon visiting Belize for a mission
trip—and from there his travels continued to include Guatemala, Cuba, Costa
Rica, Venezuela, Columbia, Dauphin Island, and Maui, as well as the treasures of
the West Coast and the continental United States.
An at-home aquarist, deep-sea fisherman, keen gardener (once breeding a daylily
variety named for his daughters), golfer, puzzler, and history and politics
enthusiast, Marc had a contagious curiosity for life. His passion for living
abounded, as he supported causes like Youth With a Mission, and did not let a
night fall without ensuring his daughters knew the depths of his love for them.
Together, they shared countless days boating the Tennessee River, attending
concerts, watching fireworks, critiquing films, laughing to tears, and cooking their
famously delicious recipes for family holidays (his special creamed potatoes with
Hellman’s Mayonnaise being one of many). His steadfast spirit was nurtured by
his peace with Eternity, his love for Jesus and his faith.
Marc’s stoutheartedness lives on in his beloved daughters Elizabeth Fletcher
McCravy and husband, Adam, and Suzanne Fletcher of Nashville, TN. Also
surviving are his parents, Anita and Hayes Fletcher of Asheville, North Carolina, his sister Suzanne Fletcher of Encinitas, California and her children,
Theo Ryan, and Leia Ryan; his sister Katherine Fletcher of Johnson City, Tennessee and her son Cody McCroskey and his wife, Amber of Fall Branch,
Tennessee and their children, Aliyah and Mason, Grant Fletcher and his wife,
Carla of Mont Eagle, Tennessee and their daughters Madison Fletcher and
Grayson Fletcher; as well as the mother of his children and former wife, Karen
Haney Fletcher of Jackson, Tennessee.
His absence will be felt for a lifetime by his family and friends from his manifold
areas of interest, hobbies, support groups, and travels.
Memorial contributions can be made to Youth With A Mission – Kentucky, P.O.
Box 22185, Louisville, KY, 40252 (502) 423-0339 in support of Andy and Carmelita
Landers’ continued ministry work.
https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/goywamlouisville
and/or
https://www.cumberlandheights.org/giving/
SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4
P.M. to 6 P.M. at Arrington Funeral Directors. Plans for a Celebration of Life
Service will be planned and determined at a later date.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111
www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com