Lela Robinson Reaves

Lela Robinson Reaves, 80 passed away on June 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday June 25, 2020 at 11:30 am at Maple Springs Cemetery in Mercer, TN. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. Mrs. Reaves was born on July 20, 1940 in Madison County to the late Roy and Dolly Allen Byrum. She has been apart of this community her whole life. She ran a little country store for more than 40 years that served the Medon, Denmark, and Mercer area. If you ever needed anything , Lela was willing to help. If there is one thing to remember about Lela Mae it was her love for people. She never met a stranger, she could talk to anybody about anything especially the good ole days . Her favorite pastimes were visiting with her family and friends. She loved gardening, shopping flea markets and yard sales, she could not pass up a good bargain . Lela Mae will be missed by the family who loved her so much and by the community she helped for so long .

Other than her parents she was also preceded in death by: Late Gene Robinson ; and late Howard Reaves three sisters Hazel Byrum ,Caneteus Glen Bray, Adele Merryman Mrs. Reaves is survived by : Four children : Mary Ann Bond(Robert) , Debbie Morris (Neil ) , Carey Robinson ( Melissa) , Jason Robinson(Jessie ) Eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren Memorial contributions may be made to : Maple Springs Baptist Church. George A. Smith and Sons, South Chapel, (731) 427-5555.