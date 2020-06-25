Clifton D. Bellamy

Clifton D. Bellamy transitioned from his earthly home in Jackson, TN on Friday

June 19, 2020 with his beloved wife by his side.

He was not a perfect man, but for anyone who knew him, they knew he would

give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He definitely had his trials in life,

but he chose to live life to the fullest as God intended for him to do.

He was the best partner in family dinner shenanigans that a daughter could

ever ask for, and left everyone around the table, including company, crying with

laughter plus a stomachache. No matter where he went, he took the party with

him, so telling him to behave was really a waste of your time and breathe.

No matter if they knew him or not, people definitely enjoyed seeing him come,

but were sad to see him go. He was often a breath of fresh air to the nurse that

may have been having a bad day, or a barrel of laughs for that person in Walmart,

or the restaurant that would hear how he interacted with his wife on a regular

basis. Even at his sickest, you could see the gift of LIFE that God placed in him to

give and he gave it freely.

Cliff was born April 17, 1952 in Kingsport, TN to Willie Louise Scism. He was the

oldest of five children, four of which he himself helped raise. He was a graduate of

Dobyns Bennett High School and attended Gospel for the World Tabernacle. He

was a truck driver for 33 years, driving for Overnight Transportation and United

Parcel Service.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda Bellamy; three children, Tina

Bellamy Berryman, Chris Bellamy (wife Tina), and Melissa Bellamy; grandchildren,

Coley Robinson (wife Leighane) and Tyler Berryman; great grandchildren, Hazel

Robinson and Ezekiel Robinson; one sister and two brothers.

He was predeceased by his mother, Willie Louis Scism Westmoreland, his

stepfather, William Lyons Westmoreland, and one sister.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 12:00PM in

the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial

will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday afternoon from 4:00PM

until 6:00PM at the funeral home.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.

731.668.1111.www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.

Facebook/Arringtonfuneraldirectors