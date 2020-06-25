Dorothy Jean Jarrett Rucker

Dorothy Jean Jarrett Rucker, age 73, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville, TN. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Dorothy was born on February 8, 1947 to Johnnie and Lou Willer Tyus Jarrett. She attended Haywood County Public Schools and graduated from Carver High School class of 1965. Dorothy was married to Jack Rucker on June 28, 1969 and remained married to him for 19 years until his passing in 1988. They were blessed with one child, Jacqueline Rucker. Although she only had one biological child, she was a mother to many others. She found great pride and joy in her family and friends and was so thankful for each of them. She was a great woman of faith, and was a life long member of the Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church. While serving at Woodlawn, she found great joy as a member of the Usher Board and Hospitality Committee. She was also an avid fundraiser for the Rainbow Tea at the West Haywood Community Center.

Dorothy worked for Quaker Oats/Pinnacle Company in Jackson, TN, in the Packaging department for many years before retiring. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling, planting flowers and gardening vegetables.

Dorothy Rucker is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Rucker of Brownsville, TN; one brother, Willie Earl (Angela) Jarrett of Brownsville, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Lou Willer Tyus Jarrett, her husband, Jack Rucker, three brothers, Johnny Frank Jarrett, Eli “Bubba” Jarrett, and Clement Jarrett.

She fought the fight, she kept the faith and now has gone on to receive her heavenly reward. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home.