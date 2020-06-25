James Neal Crews

James Neal Crews, age 88, died peacefully on June 23, 2020 at his Jackson, TN residence.

He was born in Jackson, TN on August 30, 1931, the son of the late Hester H. and Mary Iver Wallace Crews. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was married to the late Mary Margaret Shoe Crews who preceded him in 2007. He was a member of Meridian Baptist Church serving in many capacities, including as a deacon. In the early days of raising his family, he and his wife and their young children chose the pioneer style of living and built a log cabin in Idaho wilderness and lived off the grid for two years. James Neal was known for his carpentry, tile setting, and brick laying skills. He was FEMA certified and worked with Promise Keepers in their construction projects.

He is survived by his son, Arthur Neal Crews and wife Denise; a daughter, Gloria Jean Berard and husband Corey; brother, Billy Ray Crews and wife Mary; sisters, Dorothy Sue Elder, Linda Diane Winbush and husband Steve and Patsy Cheryl Moody and husband Arthur; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Meridian Baptist Church, with Rev. Larry Kirk officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Hollywood Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service at Meridian Baptist Church.