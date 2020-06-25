Kathy Barnes Castellaw

Kathy Barnes Castellaw, age 61, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her residence in Brownsville, TN. Graveside Funeral Services will be at the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 AM, with Bro. Mike Young officiating.

Kathy was born on April 21, 1959, to Lindell Harding and Geneva Buie Barnes. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church in Brownsville and was a graduate of Haywood High School, University of Tennessee and Union University. Her hobbies included reading and sewing. She had retired as a social worker.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Nicole Castellaw of Brownsville, TN; three brothers, Rex Barnes (Jackie) of Brownsville, TN; Phillip Barnes (Jonita) of Parsons, TN; Anthony Barnes of Montana; two sisters Carolyn Fraser (Frank), and Amanda Barnes both of Brownsville, TN and one sister-in-law, Carol Barnes of Humboldt, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband Tony Castellaw, who passed away on January 16, 2020; her parents, Lindell and Geneva Barnes; and one brother, Darrell Barnes.

Pallbearers for services are Timmy Barnes, Rad Ellington, Mitch Platz, Bradley Harland, Ryan Pugh and Clay Lovett.

The family requests that Memorials be made to Lea & Simmons Funeral Home toward funeral expenses. All services and arrangements are under the direction of Lea and Simmons Funeral Home of Brownsville, TN.