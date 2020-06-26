Alton Lee Feathers, age 83, resident of Somerville and husband of Beverly Parks Feathers, departed this life Friday morning, June 26, 2020 at his residence.

Alton was born April 24, 1937 in Slayden, Mississippi, the son of the late Robert Lee Feathers and Evelyn Skelton Feathers. He received his education in the Fayette County School System and was married October 14, 1982 to the former Beverly Parks. He was employed as an Assistant Chief of Police for the Town of Somerville until 1983. He was an alderman with the Town of Somerville from 1998 until his retirement in 2008. He will be remembered for being a hard worker. Alton had been a resident of the Somerville area for much of his life and was a member of First Baptist Church of Macon. He enjoyed fishing and special times with his family.

Mr. Feathers is survived by his wife of 37 years, Beverly Parks Feathers of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Codi Feathers-Huff (Chris) of Brighton, TN and Crystal Pickett (Scotty) of Henderson, TN; his son, William D. Feathers (Cheryl) of Oakland, TN; three sisters, Connie Petrowski of Somerville, TN, Peggy Sandifer of Collierville, TN and Christine Holley of Collierville, TN; three brothers, Steve Feathers of Rossville, TN, Gerald Feathers of Southaven, MS and Ralph Feathers of Byhalia, MS; and seven grandchildren, Addison Vogt, Grayson Huff, Madison Huff, Emma Griffin, Gunner Griffin, Victoria Cook and Gabriel Cook.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Quick and two brothers, C.A. Feathers and R.L. Feathers.

Funeral Services for Mr. Feathers will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Jack Gresham officiating. Interment will follow in the Parks Chapel Cemetery in Somerville. A visitation for Mr. Feathers will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Timmy Petrowski, Tommy Petrowski, Stephen Petrowski, Jacob Parks, Blake Douglass and Chad Douglass.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Heart Association, 5384 Poplar Avenue, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119 or the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

