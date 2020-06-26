Mary Carol Anthony Hogan, age 68, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Earnest Ray Hogan, Sr., departed this life Tuesday afternoon, June 23, 2020 at her residence.

Carol was born July 13, 1951 in Somerville, the daughter of the late Claude White Robert Anthony and Martha Frances Sweeton Anthony. She was a graduate of Fayette County High School and was married July 14, 1969 to Earnest Ray Hogan, Sr. She was a homemaker throughout her life and a lifelong resident of Somerville. Carol was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing and singing and will be remembered for being a proud grandma and great-grandma.

Mrs. Hogan is survived by her son, Ray Hogan of Somerville, TN; her brother, Leonard Anthony; two sisters, Margaret Thompson of Somerville, TN and Wilma Thompson of Linden, TN; two grandchildren, Douglas Hogan of Whiteville, TN and Johnathan Hogan of Brownsville, TN; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband who died November 17, 2010, Earnest Ray Hogan, Sr.; her parents, Claude and Martha Anthony; and her brother, Randy Anthony.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Hogan will be at 1 P.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Okaland with Bro. Kevin Treadway of Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Hogan will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jamie Garrison, Joel Garrison, Douglas Hogan, Jonathan Hogan, Jacob Hughes and Bobby Eddington.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

