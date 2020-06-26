William Hollis Gallimore

Services for William Hollis Gallimore, 88, will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Trezevant First United Methodist Church with Brother Malcolm Norton officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Green (Campground) Cemetery in the Holly Leaf community. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Brummitt Funeral Home and Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11:00 am until service time at the Methodist Church, U.S. Army Military Honors will follow the church services at the cemetery. Mr. Gallimore, a Salesman selling tractors at Trezevant Implement Company and selling for Carroll Farmers Co-op, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 2, 1951 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Robert Amos and Cora Annie Currin Gallimore. He was a member of Trezevant First United Church, was a member of the Army National Guard for over 40 years, a former City of Trezevant Fire Chief and City Alderman, and served on the Trezevant Special School District and Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Sarah Watkins Gallimore of Trezevant, his daughter Rena Wade of Paris, and his granddaughter Alyssa Wade also of Paris.

Pallbearers who will be serving are: Ronnie Foster, David Keel, Steve Valente, Jimmy Campbell, Larry Williams, and Jim Tyler.

Brummitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 669-3871 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.