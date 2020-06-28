Weather attracts visitors to local state park

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — People were enjoying the great outdoors while visiting Chickasaw State Park in Chester County.

The weather was perfect with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

“We actually came camping this weekend. We were fishing. We came down yesterday and swam in the area for a while, and then we just decided this morning to try all our fussing here in this lake,” said park goer, Lee Reicher.

People spent their time swimming at the lake, paddle boarding, kayaking and some were just taking a stroll through the park.

Some said they were camping and were even visiting from different parts of Tennessee.

“He hooked a bass and caught a shell cracker, and I caught nothing and I am usually the fisherman. I caught a bunch of tree limbs, but I had a good time,” said park goer, Ashley Reicher.

Some people said they have never been to this park before, so they just wanted to check it out for themselves.

“I am here with my family, with my grandson and one of their friends everything. I am fixing to go check out the canoes, and we are going to go [do] some swimming and check out the trails, see how that goes,” said park goer, Steve Morse.

“We camp. We are campers, so this is the first time we’ve been at this park, and so far it is great,” Ashley Reicher said.

Park officials said if the weather stays warm and sunny all summer long, they said they hope it will be a busy time for them and their visitors.