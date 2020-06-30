Clara Mae Foster

WBBJ Staff

 

Foster, Clara 1Clara Mae Foster of Paris, TN
83
Camden Healthcare and Rehabilitation
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 3:30 PM
Church of The Living God, Paris, TN
Rev. James Earl Travis, Rev. Andrea Richardson, Rev. Mike Cowan,

Rev. Tom Shields
Greenwood Cemetery
2:30 until service time
February 8, 1937 in Whitlock, Tennessee
Arroyo Ray, Edward Ballard, James Martin,

Ricky Martin, Elton Ray, Elvis Ray
Earl and Bennie Miliken Ray both preceded
Cynthia Ray of Paris, TN
Bobby Ray, Elvis Ray, Edward Ray of Paris, TN
Thirteen
32 great-grandchildren
Alla Faye Martin of Paris, TN

LaRue Humphrey, Georgia B Long, and Georgia Mary McNairl, all three preceded
Earl Ray, Jr. of Huntsville, AL, and Lonnie Thomas of Paris, TN

James Carl, Eddie Lee, and Johnson Lee all three preceded
Clara is also survived by a special cousin/sister, Helen Gutherie of Paris, several other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She attended Birds Creek Baptist Church at an early age and was a member of Church of The Living God since 1971. She was known for her good cooking. Clara was also known as a giving person who was always doing for others. She did the best “bing to bing”!!!

