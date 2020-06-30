Clara Mae Foster
|Clara Mae Foster of Paris, TN
|83
|Camden Healthcare and Rehabilitation
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 3:30 PM
|Church of The Living God, Paris, TN
|Rev. James Earl Travis, Rev. Andrea Richardson, Rev. Mike Cowan,
Rev. Tom Shields
|Greenwood Cemetery
|2:30 until service time
|February 8, 1937 in Whitlock, Tennessee
|Arroyo Ray, Edward Ballard, James Martin,
Ricky Martin, Elton Ray, Elvis Ray
|Earl and Bennie Miliken Ray both preceded
|Cynthia Ray of Paris, TN
|Bobby Ray, Elvis Ray, Edward Ray of Paris, TN
|Thirteen
|32 great-grandchildren
|Alla Faye Martin of Paris, TN
LaRue Humphrey, Georgia B Long, and Georgia Mary McNairl, all three preceded
|Earl Ray, Jr. of Huntsville, AL, and Lonnie Thomas of Paris, TN
James Carl, Eddie Lee, and Johnson Lee all three preceded
|Clara is also survived by a special cousin/sister, Helen Gutherie of Paris, several other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
|She attended Birds Creek Baptist Church at an early age and was a member of Church of The Living God since 1971. She was known for her good cooking. Clara was also known as a giving person who was always doing for others. She did the best “bing to bing”!!!