Don Kent Lay

Don Kent Lay took his final breaths on Thursday afternoon, June 25, 2020. He was 67 years old.

Don was born second of three sons to Carl and Earline Lay on May 22, 1953 in Jackson, TN. A Madison County native, he dedicated his life to those around him.

Don graduated from North Side High School, served six years in the Army National Guard, and took a job in Franklin, KY where he met and fell in love with his future wife, Sandra. He had an entrepreneurial spirit, starting and owning several businesses including Sports Corner. Don retired from the US Post Office in 2016.

He loved sports, especially going to Cardinals baseball games in St. Louis, Vol football games at UT, and basketball games at Union University. His summers were filled with fishing and playing softball.

A faithful member of the Church and follower of Jesus Christ, Don dedicated 12 years to youth pastoring and served as a deacon. To anyone around him, he was always ready to help out, and he was as good as his word. He never met a stranger, and he knew someone everywhere he went. To those closest to him, he was a good friend and caretaker; he could be a prankster and always wanted to make people laugh with his stories. He loved visiting, and when he couldn’t find someone to visit, he’d take a trip. He enjoyed being in the mountains and sitting on a porch with a good view.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Carl Lay, and his mother, Earline Evans Lay as well as several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandra and two children, Amanda Snipes and her husband Shawn, and Nathaniel Lay and his wife Kelley; his brothers Brent Lay and his wife Penny, and Bruce Lay and his wife, Linda; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, June 28 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Dr. Brent Lay and Mr. Tommy Sadler will be officiating. Prior to the service, the family will be receiving friends from noon until 2:00pm Sunday at the funeral home. A committal service will be at 11:00am Monday, June 29, 2020 at Ridgecrest Cemetery in Jackson.