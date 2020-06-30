Elmer Hairl Scott

Services for Elmer Hairl Scott, 87, will be held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with U.S. Navy Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 12 Noon until service time. Mr. Scott, a retired Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean and Vietnam War periods and an inspector for AIG and Continental Insurance Companies, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Plano, Texas. He was born on April 23, 1933 in Chesterfield, Tennessee to William Green and Margaret Nowell Scott. He was Baptist in Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and his wife Shirley Bailey Scott who died in 2008.

Survivors include three daughters Pat Hoffman of Gleason, TN, Leetha (Sudki) Abazid of Chattanooga, TN, Tina (Wayne) Lawson of Gleason, TN, two sons Gary (Dina) Scott of Murphy, TX, and Robert Scott of Gleason, TN. His sister Verlene Arnold of McKenzie, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.