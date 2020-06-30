Felix Leslie “Buddy” Gresham

Felix Leslie “Buddy” Gresham, age 72, died on June 26, 2020.

Buddy was born in Jasper, AL on May 21, 1948 to Gladys Waldrop Gresham and Felix Gresham, Sr. who preceded him in death.

Being a son of a Naval Chief Petty Officer, Buddy lived in various locations through the 3rd grade. He then lived out the remainder of his childhood in Memphis, TN.

After graduation from the University of Tennessee at Martin in 1970, with a degree in Business Administration and later attaining his CPA certification, he spent his entire career working at various industries in West Tennessee as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

In 1969 he married the former Mary Kathryn Harris of Trenton, TN. They had two children, Felix Clinton (1972) and John Charles (1976).

Buddy enjoyed fishing with his brother-in-law, John Harris, woodworking, yard work and church work.

Buddy was an active member of Skyline Church of Christ in Jackson, TN, where he served for many years as a deacon and church treasurer.

He is survived by his wife Mary, sons, Felix (Jodi) and John and three grandchildren, Gus Wonder, Eames Ever, and Cleopatra Wise, all of Nashville, TN. He is also survived by a sister, Beverly Beaird of Chattanooga and a brother Eric Gresham of Bartlett, TN.

SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday at Highland Memorial Gardens, 3360 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN with Eric Petty, Minister officiating. Per the family’s request Social Distancing and Mask are required to attend.

A memorial visitation with the family will be held following the service from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN. Per the family’s request Social Distancing and Mask required to attend.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that memorial gifts be sent to Skyline Church of Christ, Mission Fund, 1024 Skyline Drive, Jackson, TN 38301.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com