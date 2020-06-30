June R. Jones, age 92, resident of Newburgh, Indiana and wife of the late C.E. Jones, departed this life Wednesday evening, June 24, 2020 at The Village at Hamilton Pointe in Newburgh.

June was born August 5, 1927 in Samburg, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Johnny James and Margaret Bell James. She received her education in Evansville, Indiana and was employed as a cafeteria cook for the Indiana School District for many years. She was a former resident of the Williston, Tennessee area and was a member of Williston Baptist Church. June enjoyed crafting and flower arrangements in earlier years.

Mrs. Jones is survived by three daughters, Saundra L. Rupprecht (Jerry) of McKenzie, TN, Margaret Kautzman of Evansville, IN and Debora Willis (Keith) of Evansville, IN; two sons, Johnny Jones of Evansville, IN and Tony Jones (Rita) of Newburgh, IN; eleven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Jones will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Rickey Burns officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mrs. Jones will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Donnie Warf, Ed Gaugh, Randy Glover, John Mark Riley, Anthony Jones and Keith Willis.

