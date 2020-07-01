Jerry Rowlett

Name: City & State Jerry Rowlett, Bowling Green, KY formerly of Paris
Age: 73
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Monday, June 29, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 3, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Gary Collier
Place of Burial: Bethesda Cemetery
Visitation: After 11:00 A.M. Friday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: February 20, 1947 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Gary Davenport, Johnny Hudson, Gary Barker, Eddy Martin, Ronnie Charlton, Scott Evans; Honorary: Jimmy Hudson and Jane Hudson Barker
Both Parents Names: James Franklin Rowlett and Helen Ray Rowlett, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Jane Covington Rowlett, survives in Bowling Green, KY;

married: October 12, 2000
Daughters: City/State Teresa Rowlett, Paris, Tennessee
Step-daughters: Angela (Steve) Crabtree and Robin Lindsey
Sons: City/State Jeremy Rowlett, Bowling Green, Kentucky

Brandon Rowlett, Wilmington, North Carolina
Grandchildren: Jacob, Lila, and Lily Rowlett, Bowling Green, Kentucky
Brothers: City/State Phil (Melisa) Rowlett, Bowling Green, Kentucky

Frankie Rowlett, preceded
Personal Information: Mr. Rowlett was a Baptist by faith. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He worked and retired from General Motors of Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

