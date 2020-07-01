Jerry Rowlett
|Name: City & State
|Jerry Rowlett, Bowling Green, KY formerly of Paris
|Age:
|73
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Monday, June 29, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Friday, July 3, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Gary Collier
|Place of Burial:
|Bethesda Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 11:00 A.M. Friday until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|February 20, 1947 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Gary Davenport, Johnny Hudson, Gary Barker, Eddy Martin, Ronnie Charlton, Scott Evans; Honorary: Jimmy Hudson and Jane Hudson Barker
|Both Parents Names:
|James Franklin Rowlett and Helen Ray Rowlett, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Jane Covington Rowlett, survives in Bowling Green, KY;
married: October 12, 2000
|Daughters: City/State
|Teresa Rowlett, Paris, Tennessee
|Step-daughters:
|Angela (Steve) Crabtree and Robin Lindsey
|Sons: City/State
|Jeremy Rowlett, Bowling Green, Kentucky
Brandon Rowlett, Wilmington, North Carolina
|Grandchildren:
|Jacob, Lila, and Lily Rowlett, Bowling Green, Kentucky
|Brothers: City/State
|Phil (Melisa) Rowlett, Bowling Green, Kentucky
Frankie Rowlett, preceded
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Rowlett was a Baptist by faith. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He worked and retired from General Motors of Bowling Green. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607