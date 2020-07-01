John S. Pickler

John was born on June 10, 1932 in Benton County, TN the son of the late Jessie Alonzo and Stella Collier Pickler. John was an Ironworker for nearly 40 years, and an active member of the Poplar Grove Church. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. John loved his family and friends, and was always there to help others.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Ann Pickler; his sisters, Henrietta, Ruth and Betty Sue; his brothers, Charlie, Ray, Harold and Jessie.

He is survived by his sons, Joel A. Pickler (Linda L. Pickler) of Braidwood, IL, Chris Pickler (Lauren L. Pickler) of Tinley Park, IL and Douglas Pickler of Jackson, TN; one sister, Colleen Blair of Jackson, TN, two brothers, Joe Pickler of Jackson, TN and Gene Pickler of Milan, TN; two grandchildren, Bryon Pickler and Kaitlyn Pickler; and three great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 11 am – 1 pm at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Joey Hufstedler officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in Highland Memorial Gardens.