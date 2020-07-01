Services for Mrs. Bernice Cole Hendrix, age 77 of Alamo, Tennessee will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, 12 Noon at The Prayer Of Faith Church. The interment will be in the Old Liberty Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 9:00 A.M., until time of service at Prayer Of Faith.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations, the Hendrix Family is aware of social distancing. Everyone is asked to wear your mask to be allowed entrance. No Mask, No Entrance.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com