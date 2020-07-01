Old Country Store unveils first day of “family-style” dining

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Country Store began a new era Wednesday morning.

They officially started their new family-style dining, which is part of a transition from their buffet style they are known for.

Now, customers can have the full Old Country Store experience without ever having to leave their table.

Brooks Shaw says they had some worries when they began preparing for the switch, but they are excited for a new journey.

“We’re just wanting to shower you with hospitality, and let you stay at the table with your loved ones. You don’t have to get up at all. We will bring everything to you,” Shaw said.

The Dixie Cafe will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner from 6:30 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.