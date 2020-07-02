Deborah “Earlene” Johnson Hollingsworth of Eads, TN, age 83, passed away Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 at Gallaway Nursing and Rehab Center in Gallaway, TN. She was born Sept 30, 1936 in Pemiscot County, MO to Cletus and Nellie Lee Pierce Johnson. She eloped to Hernando, MS on Nov 18, 1954 to marry the love of her life, Neeley Hollingsworth, who was completely smitten by her and remained faithful to the end, visiting her daily after she transitioned to long-term care.

In addition to fulfilling the role of devoted mother of 4 children, Earlene worked outside the home in various retail roles and spent many years as a Quality Technician at Panola Mills in Batesville, MS. She was a member and Sunday school teacher at Goodwill Church of God in Locke Station, MS. After retirement, she relocated to Cordova, TN to help raise her grandchildren. One of the ways she expressed her love was through cooking for others and a popular request among all of her grandchildren was her special recipe mashed potatoes. There are many fond memories of helping her prepare Christmas candy as well. Welcoming great-grandchildren into her life was all the more sweeter and it was a pleasure to watch her interact with them. In her earlier years, she enjoyed sewing, embroidery, canning and reading romance novels. She had a servant’s heart and is remembered for her laughter, pleasant personality and genuine love for others. She had a soft spot for animals, especially a tiny poodle named Rudy who spent many hours in her lap. She never missed a friend’s or family member’s birthday and she had an extensive Christmas card list. She was often heard humming Gospel hymns in the kitchen.

Earlene is now reunited with her parents, Cletus and Nellie Johnson, older brother Billy Wayne Johnson, sons Larry DeWayne and Mark Anthony Hollingsworth, and her favorite fur-person, Rudy, all who preceded her in death.

Those left to cherish her memories include her loving and devoted husband, Neeley Hollingsworth of Eads, TN, brother James C. (Linda) Johnson of Germantown, TN, sister Shirley (Bill) Thacker of Portageville, MO, son Terry (Vania) Hollingsworth of Bartlett TN, daughter Melissa (Paul) Hollingsworth-Funk of Eads, TN; Grandsons Daniel (Ling) Partain of Lakeland, TN, John Michael Partain of Eads, TN, Timothy Gordon of Clarksdale, MS, and Matthew Hollingsworth of Bartlett TN; Granddaughters Ashley (Jared) Hileman of Cordova TN, Jayme Hollingsworth of Nesbit MS, Fabianna Alves of Bartlett TN; 4 Great-Grandchildren, Eric Tate and Emerie Hollingsworth of Nesbit, MS, Lua Mcdonnell of Bartlett TN and Baby Girl Gordon of Clarksdale, MS who is expected to arrive later this year. Earlene was sincerely loved by many and will be missed by a multitude of life-long friends and extended family members.

Services will be held at Peebles West Funeral Chapel, 10670 U.S. Highway 64 in Somerville, TN on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM. Visitation begins at 2:00 PM. Dr. Duke Wheeler will officiate. Earlene will be laid to rest at the West TN Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Germantown TN at 10:15 AM on July 14, 2020.

The family has requested that donations be sent to a favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.