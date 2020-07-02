Donald Ray Lessel, age 68, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Pattie Beott Lessel, departed this life Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Ray was born November 5, 1951 in Ecru, Mississippi, the son of the late Herschel Lessel and Louvena Dunlap Lessel. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard and was married October 28, 1989 to Ms. Pattie Beott. He retired from John S. Wilder Youth Developmental Center in Somerville as a vocational instructor. Ray loved the Lord with all his heart and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville. Over the years, he served as a music director, deacon and Sunday School teacher. Ray sang bass with the Calvary Crusader gospel group for over 15 years. He enjoyed camping, fishing and special times with his family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren.

Mr. Lessel is survived by his wife of 30 years, Pattie Beott Lessel of Somerville, TN; three sons, Thomas Barry Lessel of Lenoir, NC, Brian Michael Raines (Wendi) of Whiteville, TN and Jeremiah John Raines of Morgantown, WV; three sisters, Linda Looney (Jimmy) of Olive Branch, MS, Judy Lessel of Holly Springs, MS and Ola Joyner (Jimmy) of Somerville, TN; his brother, Hulon Lessel (Dorothy) of Whiteville, TN; and seven grandchildren, Kara Elizabeth Lessel (Jason Hardin), Rebecca Lessel Powell (Price), Caitlin Elizabeth Raines, Annamarie Brooks Pugh, Lauren Mackenzie Lessel, Andrew Michael Raines and Josie Mae Raines.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Louvena Lessel; his son, Donald Allen Lessel; his sister, Betty Lessel Burrows; and his brother, Kenneth Lessel.

Funeral Services for Mr. Lessel will be held at 1 P.M. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. John Ed Watkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Lessel will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jason Hardin, Chandler Price, Cody Burrow, Jerry Holden, Cody Spencer and Ronald Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Bodiford, Jack Dawson, Richard Jenkins, Mike Beott, Danny Pirtle, Burt Sieder, Jason Lindsey, Evans Baird, Kyle Kirkpatrick and Price Powell.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

