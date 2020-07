Graveside services for Mattie Bell Roberson, age 108, will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery in Trenton, Tennessee.

Ms. Roberson died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her residence.

Visitation for Ms. Roberson will be Monday, July 6, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.