Milan kicks-off July 4th celebrations with fireworks show

MILAN, Tenn. — Thursday night the Milan community came together at Milan City Park for their annual fireworks show.

“I think this is definitely something the community looks forward to. We had lots of phone calls just to see if we were still going to have our firework show this year and lots of positive reactions and comments about having it,” said Allyson Harris with Milan Parks and Recreations.

This year there are a few changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To help keep communities safe, organizers chose not to have live performances or vendors this year.

“We are encouraging social distancing. We have asked for households to stay in or around their own vehicles rather than gathering around with other people just to be on the safe side,” Harris said.

Organizers say to make up for the change in routine, they decided to get bigger and better fireworks for their annual show.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for everyone to come out and see each other, and hopefully one day next year we can bring back our food and concert just like normal,” Harris said.

