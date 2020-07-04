A Mostly Rain Free 4th Of July Forecast

Weather Update – 8:15 a.m. – Saturday, July 4th

The chance for rain is low today but not 0% – we may see a stray shower or thunderstorm tomorrow in areas of West Tennessee close to the border with Mississippi. Rain chances will increase on Sunday and through early next week when confidence is increasing for a wetter pattern.

TODAY

A few isolated pop up storms mainly south, highs will range from 90-93 over the area.

We’ll reach the lower 90s at the warmest point of the day with a heat index in the triple digits. Temperatures will then drop to the lower 70s on the night of the 4th under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

Although rain chances are low today, we can’t rule out an isolated shower during fireworks shows near the Tennessee-Mississippi state line. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

