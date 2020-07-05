Protesters, counter-protesters hold discussion in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — This Fourth of July, protesters and counter-protesters met in Dyersburg for a heated discussion.

Hundreds gathered at the Dyer County Courthouse to protest — and counter protest — the Confederate statue.

People on both sides of the coin conversed about many racial topics aside from the statue.

“You don’t have to worry about that, every time I get pulled over I have to think about, ‘Is this officer going to shoot me because I’m black?” said one of those protesting.

“I’m worried about it when a black cop pulls me over, I worry about it because I have a permit to carry a gun,” said a counter-protester who was in the crowd. “They’d be scared coming up on my car. I have to keep my hands on the steering wheel.

“Everybody in a high income neighborhood, that means like low medium to actually in poverty. Those people are twice as likely to commit violent crimes in their communities against people that look just like them than people who live in high income neighborhoods,” said one of the protesters in the crowd.

People on both sides say they just wanted to have a conversation.