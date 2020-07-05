Thousand Acre Recreational Lake holds concert series

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn.–Officials at a local lake offer a summer concert series.

Carroll County’s Thousand Acre Recreational Lake hosted its second concert of the series featuring the band Crossfire.

Concerts in the series take place on the stage at Sunset Grill.

Organizers say they plan to bring more concerts and different genres out throughout the summer.

“Just come out and enjoy yourself, we’ll be here every Sunday afternoon, weather permitting, throughout the summer. No one’s traveling or taking vacation, so we’ll be here,” entertainment director Carl Byars said.

The concerts run from six to eight in the evening.