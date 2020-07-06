Ailene Williams Sullivan
Ailene Williams Sullivan passed away July 4, 2020, at her home in Gadsden, TN. Born August 4, 1923 in Crockett County, she was the oldest child of Bessie and Plomer Williams. Ailene was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Finis Bryant (FB) Sullivan, Jr.; her mother and father; sisters JoAnn Wener of Gadsden, Lynn Piller of Gadsden, and Peggy Ward of Pittsburgh, PA; brothers Hiawatha Williams of Bells and Jim Williams of Medina; and son-in-law, Dr. Barton K. O’Brien of Jackson. Upon graduation from Bells High School, Ailene attended business school and worked as an administrative assistant at Coca Cola Bottling Company in Memphis. She later worked for Standard Oil of California, Lashlee-Rich (Humboldt), and Hardaway Construction (Nashville). She and FB also owned MidSouth Construction (Bells) and Sullivan’s Clay Pot (Gadsden). An avid gardener and long-time member of Bells Garden Club, Ailene is remembered for the hundreds of lovely floral arrangements she provided her beloved church, First Baptist, Gadsden. She leaves one daughter, Angela O’Brien of Birchwood; one son, Curtis Sullivan (Emily) of Gadsden; two grandsons, Bart O’Brien of Denver, CO and Bret O’Brien (Julie) of Nashville; two granddaughters, Ashley Dennis (Rob) of Nashville and Whitney Sullivan of Nashville; four great-granddaughters, Catherine O’Brien, Millie O’Brien, Maggie O’Brien, and Berkley Dennis; and one great-grandson, Sullivan Dennis. On Wednesday July 8, a private graveside service will be held at the family cemetery, Marlowe Cemetery, in the Liberty Hall community. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to the Marlowe Cemetery Fund, 3370 Bailey Road, Gadsden, TN 38337 or to any charity of the giver’s choosing.