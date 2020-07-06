Anne Starling Caldwell, age 90, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday afternoon, July 4, 2020 at the Allen Morgan Center.

Anne was born August 27, 1929 and grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the Reverend Dr. and Mrs. Frank H. Caldwell. She leaves a sister, Patricia C. McKnight, a brother, Dr. John B. H. Caldwell and numerous nieces and nephews. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Southwestern (Rhodes College) in 1981 and her M.Ed. from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1973.

Anne Starling had an enjoyable 30+ year career in higher education beginning as the Assistant to the Dean of Women at Southwestern at Memphis from 1955 to 1959 and as Dean of Women at the college from 1959 to 1968. During the summers of 1963 and 1964, she served as Dean of Women at the Instituto Tecnologico in Monterey, Mexico at a summer school for American students. In 1968, she moved to Charlotte, North Carolina and was the Director of Alumnae at Queens College until 1972 when she moved to Danville, Kentucky and worked as the Administrative Assistant to the President and as a Staff Associate from 1973 to 1982. From 1982 until her retirement in 1991, she served as the Director of Planned Giving at the Louisville Theological Seminary.

She was active in the Presbyterian Church as a choir member and deacon, the United Nations Association of Danville, National Identification Program (for women in higher education) and the Center College Community Choir.

Anne will be interred in The Memorial Garden in honor of Lela Nelson Rhodes at Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. The family requests that memorials be directed to Rhodes College, 2000 North Parkway, Memphis, TN 38112 or Louisville Seminary, 1044 Alta Vista Road, Louisville, KY 40205.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.