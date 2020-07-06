Heat Index Continues In The Upper 90’s

Weather Update: Monday July 6th 7:48 p.m.

Good Evening Everyone. Our jet stream is well off to the north and we are left with very deep, rich, moisture latent air throughout much of south. Temperatures will not be changing much in the near days ahead as the heat index will continue into the upper 90’s. Showers and storms will increase in coverage area as we head into mid week before a slightly cooler trend late week.

TONIGHT:

A few isolated storms early, becoming partly cloudy with lows dropping through the 70’s and east winds becoming calm after midnight.

Another hot day ahead tomorrow as heat index reading will top the middle to upper 90’s in the middle of the afternoon. Remember to take lots of breaks if out in the heat and drink plenty

Our zonal flow will return to a more normal flow from west to easterly as we head into late week along with a perhaps a slightly cooler trend in daytime highs. A weak cold front may be dropping our way at the start of the weekend providing more healthy rain chances Friday into Saturday morning so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates including how much rain could fall later this week!

