James A. Boone

James A. Boone, age 78, died peacefully in his sleep on July 3, 2020 at his Columbia, TN residence.

Formerly of Jackson, TN, James was born on April 6, 1942, the son of the late Dallas Murry and Evie Marie Sanders Boone. He married his wife of 48 years on February 12, 1972. He served in the Tennessee Army National Guard for six years and was retired from the United States Postal Service, where he served a Clerk. He was a longtime member of North Jackson Church of Christ serving as a deacon and later serving as a deacon with the North View Church of Christ in Columbia, TN were he currently lived. He enjoyed playing golf, reading and being with his family.

He is survived by his wife Anne Wilson Boone of Columbia, TN; his son, Justin Boone of Murfreesboro, TN; his daughter, Shelley Cadle and her husband James of Columbia, TN; two grandchildren, Eli and Elizabeth Cadle of Columbia, TN; a brother, Butch Boone of Adamsville, TN; his sisters, Annie Rogers and husband Don of Norcross, GA and Lillie Holt and husband Mitchell of Martinez, GA; brothers-in-law, Tommy Wilson and wife Beth of Bartlett, TN and Joe Collins of Jackson, TN; sister-in-law Kay Harless of Gurley, AL and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Collins.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with David Powell and Josh Cook, Ministers officiating. The family will be receiving friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Social Distancing and Mask are required to attend the visitation, service and committal services.

Pallbearers will be James Cadle, Eli Cadle, Tommy Wilson, Don Rogers, Mitchell Holt and Allen Verell.

The family is requesting that memorial contributions be directed to the North View Church of Christ, 865 Nashville Hwy., Columbia, TN 38401 or North Jackson Church of Christ, 2780 Hwy. 45 Bypass, Jackson, TN 38305.