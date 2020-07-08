Jose Luis Sierra age 61, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Private Graveside Service will be conducted on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Alamo City Cemetery, with Pastor Damaso Vasquez officiating. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Serving as pallbearers are Andy Sierra Hernandez, Jorge Padilla, Christopher Hernandez, Israel Rubio, Jorge Rubio, and Juan Anguiano.

Mr. Sierra was born in Mexico on August 29, 1958 to the late Francisco Sierra and Simona Torres. He was a member of the Iglesia Pentecostes Jesus Cristo Es La Respuesta. Mr. Sierra worked for many years at PictSweet in Bells, TN. Also preceding him in death are several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Maria Guadalupe Sierra of Gadsden, TN; 15 children, including: Andy Sierra Hernandez of Gadsden, TN, Maria Padilla (Jorge) and Christopher Hernandez all of Bells, TN, Jaleesa Rodriguez (Omar), Bobby Martinez, Miguel Martinez, Luis Martinez, Edgar Martinez all of Humboldt, TN, Aracely Martinez of Henderson, TN and Dulce Margarita Aguilar (Jose) of Georgia. He leaves a legacy of 15 grandchildren: Hayden, Joshua, James, Jensen, Savannah, Roberta, Gionni, Clarissa, Frances, Adalynn, Mason, Ariah and 3 that he leaves in Mexico.