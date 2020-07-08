Local RV, motorcycle sales surge as citizens seek outdoor recreation

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s certainly a strange summer, and trying to plan a vacation can be difficult. So what are people doing instead? It looks like they’re getting outside.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reporter Julia Ewoldt spoke with two local outdoor recreation dealerships about what sales look like so far.

“They can be new motorcycles. They can be side-by-sides. They can be RVs. Anything that’s built to have fun in life is selling really well right now,” said Scott Bumpus, owner of Bumpus Harley-Davidson.

“We’re having a strong year this year,” said Shane Vaughn, president of Smallwoods Campers and Trailers.

Smallwoods said June was the best month they’ve ever had.

“Generally 35 to 40 campers, so we were up to 70,” Vaughn said.

And Harley said they are just trying to keep up with the demand.

“We’re getting bikes in,” Bumpus said. “We’re getting them prepped. We’re getting them on the floor. And they’re sold.”

Both dealerships say they’re having trouble getting stock in right now.

“Some of that has to do with how many we’re selling. Our business is up. Part of that has to do with an interruption in supply chain. We’re not getting as many motorcycles shipped to us as we used to,” Bumpus said.

Typically, they have two showrooms full of motorcycles: one for preowned, and the other for new.

“Right now I’ve got everything up here on one showroom,” Bumpus said.

As for Smallwoods’ lot? It is currently about half full.

“Generally we carry about 200,” Vaughn said. “I’ve probably got about 60 campers on the lot right now. That tells you where we’re at.”

We also talked to Bob’s House of Honda, who said their showroom is about a quarter full right now, and they have a waiting list for some products.