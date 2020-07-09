Dorothy Louise “Dot” Moore Gaither, age 87, resident of Rossville, Tennessee and wife of the late William “Woody” Gaither, departed this life Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville.

Dot was born September 26, 1932 in Collierville, the daughter of the late Gilley Moore and Ruby Lemons Moore. She graduated from Collierville High School and was married June 11, 1966 to William Mahon Gaither. She was a grocery store owner for many years before her retirement in 1995. Dot was a resident of Collierville and Moscow for much of her life and she was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed antiques, scrapbooking and writing articles for the Fayette Falcon newspaper. Dot will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

Mrs. Gaither is survived by her daughter, Karen Watkins (Jerry) of LaGrange, TN; two sons, Jerry Bailey (RaeAnna) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Randy Gaither (Michelle) of Rossville, TN; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Gaither; her sister, Betty Jo Yopp of Collierville, TN; eight grandchildren, Loretta Bujak (Patrick), Ian Bailey, Donavon Bailey, Heather Gaither Bruce (Jeff), Brooklyn Gaither, Autumn Gaither, Wendy Watkins and Zack Watkins; thirteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband who died March 23, 2018, William Mahon “Woody” Gaither; her parents, Gilley and Ruby Moore; her son, Steve Gaither; and two sisters, Anne Joyner and Lela Mae Harris.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Gaither will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Somerville City Cemetery with Bro. Gary Joyner officiating.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Donald Wakins, Caleb Watkins, Landon Watkins, Brandon Watkins, Bradley Watkins and James Richardson.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Evangelical Full Gospel Church, 325 Price Road, Moscow, TN 38057.

