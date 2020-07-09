Vickie Mae McCutcheon
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Vickie Mae McCutcheon, Dover, Tennessee
|Age:
|52
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday, July 07, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Memorial service: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Gary Collier
|Date/Place of Birth:
|September 10, 1967 in Warren, PA
|Both Parents Names:
|Connie (James) Martin, Paris, Tennessee
Richard Carl Morey, preceded
|Daughters: City/State
|RoseAnn McCutcheon, PA
|Sons: City/State
|James Lee McCutcheon, PA
|Sisters: City/State
|Tammy (Howard) Hardy, Camden, TN
Florence Kennedy, Paris, TN
|Brothers: City/State
|Robert (Char) Kennedy, Colorado
Edward (Tanuya) Kennedy, Alabama
|Other Relatives:
|Survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and special friends.
|Personal Information:
|Ms. McCutcheon was a PortAllegany High School graduate and attended college in PA. She was into crafts including knitting, enjoyed puzzles and working crossword puzzles. Vickie loved her family, friends and especially her dog Harley.
To help defray final expenses, memorial donations may be made to McEvoy Funeral Home.