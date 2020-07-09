Vickie Mae McCutcheon

Name: City & State Vickie Mae McCutcheon, Dover, Tennessee
Age: 52
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Tuesday, July 07, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: Memorial service: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Gary Collier
Date/Place of Birth: September 10, 1967 in Warren, PA
 Connie (James) Martin, Paris, Tennessee

Richard Carl  Morey, preceded
Daughters: City/State RoseAnn McCutcheon, PA
Sons: City/State James Lee McCutcheon, PA
Sisters: City/State Tammy (Howard) Hardy, Camden, TN

Florence Kennedy, Paris, TN
Brothers: City/State Robert (Char) Kennedy, Colorado

Edward (Tanuya) Kennedy, Alabama
Other Relatives:  Survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and special friends.
Personal Information: Ms. McCutcheon was a PortAllegany High School graduate and attended college in PA. She was into crafts including knitting, enjoyed puzzles and working crossword puzzles. Vickie loved her family, friends and especially her dog Harley. 

To help defray final expenses, memorial donations may be made to McEvoy Funeral Home.

 

