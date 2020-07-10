Protesters address racial injustice, police brutality in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Protesters gathered in Dyer County to raise awareness for racial injustices and police brutality across the country.

“We have called out the racism, we see the racism, and we see it in the corrupt system,” said protest organizer Tracy Boyd.

Friday afternoon, demonstrators gathered at the Dyer County Courthouse in Dyersburg to protest against racial inequality, police brutality and systemic racism.

“It’s important that I come out today to try and share and bring enlightenment to the community against injustices here and everywhere, and I just believe in the cause. I believe that black lives matter,” said protester Belinda Mann.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Teri Jelks spoke to some protesters who say their message was to spread love and hold their local, state and federal law enforcement accountable for their actions.

“Black people are killed at an astronomical rate compared to white people, based on population and percentage of what they take up,” said protester Maggie Richardson.

Organizers of the protest say the voices and calls for action in the Dyersburg community are going unheard. Community members are silently suffering.

“It’s our fault as a country for not policing our police and not making it a big deal and not telling people that cops need degrees,” Richardson said.

The demonstration was met with counter protesters, but remained peaceful.