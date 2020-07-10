Roger Earl Dodd age 36, passed away on July 8, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center in Memphis, TN. He was a resident of Lexington, TN. He worked as an electrician and in the family business.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Paul and Carrye Dodd of Arkansas, Mildred Dunn of Mississippi, and Earl Dunn of Arkansas.

He is survived by his wife Kayla age 25, of Lexington with whom he shared 2 daughters, Brooklyn Dodd (2) and Makayla Dodd (1). He is also survived by his 4 older children: Lillian Dodd (15), Kylie Dodd (14), Blake Dodd (13), and Kalyb Anderson (18).

He is also survived by his Mother and Stepfather: Minnie and Charles Tucker of Jackson, TN; Father: Roger Dunn of Arkansas; One brother: Joseph Dodd of Jackson, TN; One Sister: Christy (Chris) Hays of Lexington, TN; As well as a large extended family of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

Services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Bro. Billy Campbell will be officiating services. Viewing will be at Woodland Cemetery, 1155 Huntersville-Denmark Rd., Denmark, TN on the morning of Monday, July 13 with the Graveside Service to follow.

Pallbearers will be James Dodd, Joseph Dodd, Mathew Dodd, Larry Houston, Chris Hays, and Charles Tucker.

Please contact a member of the family for times of service and further information.